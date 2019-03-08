Royal British Legion hold World War Two service in Exmouth

The Strand in Exmouth. Picture: Simon Horn. Archant

The 80th anniversary of the start of World War Two will be remembered in Exmouth at a service of commemoration on Sunday, September 8.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It will be held in The Strand, at 10.30am, and will also mark the 75th anniversary of Operation Market Garden, the failed 'bridge too far' Allied operation in 1944.

The Exmouth branch of the Royal British Legion is holding the service, in the presence of the mayor Steve Gazzard and the chairman of East Devon District Council, Councillor Stuart Hughes.

The Reverend Jim Gosling, chaplain of the Exmouth branch, will lead the prayers for the fallen. A service sheet will be provided, including King George VI's famous speech to the nation in September 1939. Exmouth Air will provide music, including songs from the wartime era.

A spokesman for the Exmouth RBL said: "Everyone will be welcome to join us on this special anniversary recognising all that was to follow that could not have been perceived."