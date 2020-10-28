Deaf Academy students enjoy visit to World of Country Life

Nikki James with a Deaf Academy student at World of Country Life. Picture: Deaf Academy Archant

Students from the Deaf Academy in Exmouth took advantage of the opportunity to visit one of the town’s most popular attractions.

World of Country Life donated five annual passes to students at the academy with some visiting the Littleham park for the first time.

They enjoyed the activities and seeing the animals.

Nikki James, higher level teaching assistant at the Deaf Academy, said: “Many of our students have additional needs, as well as their deafness, so external visits to places like World of Country Life can really help with their learning and development.

“We all had a brilliant day and our thanks goes to all of the amazing staff at World of Country Life.

“There is so much to see and do for the children that we look forward to visiting every week.”

Debbie Butler, marketing manager at World of Country Life said: “We wanted to offer them a warm welcome to the Exmouth community.

“Our staff enjoyed welcoming the children and Academy staff and were keen to learn a little sign language from them too.”