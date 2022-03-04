News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
World Book Day at the Beacon Primary School

Adam Manning

Published: 5:04 PM March 4, 2022
World Book Day at Beacon Primary School

The Beacon school children in fancy dress for World Book Day - Credit: The Beacon C of E Primary School

An Exmouth primary school celebrated World Book Day this week.

On Thursday, (March 3) the children at The Beacon C of E Primary School dressed up as adjectives and shared their favourite stories.

They even enjoyed a special live-stream storytelling and Q&A session from famous Devon author Michael Morpurgo. He talked about and read his £1 World Book Day book, Jemima the Pig and the 127 Acorns.

The school’s librarians received a donation of £250 worth of books from Bridge Books in Exeter, and are planning how they will run Reading Roundabouts in each class through the school next week.

A spokesperson for the school said: "Thank you for supporting our event with such wonderful and imaginative costumes!

"We all enjoyed guessing each other’s adjectives, sharing our favourite stories and being able to take our first whole school photo in a very long time."

