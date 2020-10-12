Advanced search

Work begins to refurbish Budleigh’s former fire station

Trustees of the Budleigh Community Workshop Trust raise a glass to getting their hands on the keys of the former fire station. Picture: Budleigh Community Workshop Trust

Trustees of the Budleigh Community Workshop Trust raise a glass to getting their hands on the keys of the former fire station. Picture: Budleigh Community Workshop Trust

The process of refurbishing Budleigh Salterton’s former fire station to create a community hub has begun.

Budleigh Community Workshop Trust (BCWT) has now got the keys to the Station Road building following a successful fundraising campaign.

Thanks to pledges of money and donations from the community, the trust was able to secure the purchase of the former station which has been closed since April.

Refurbishment to transform the building into a community workshop to be used by the whole community will take some ‘considerable work’ according to trust chairman Bill McDermott.

He said: “We hope to have an ‘open day’ later in the year, when conditions allow, to showcase our plans, recruit volunteers and, also, to discover the hidden skills and talents that exist locally.

“We hope to involve as many as possible in the creation and development of the Community Workshop.”

Anyone who wants to get involved with the community workshop, should email info@bcwt.org.uk

