Work on watersports centre resumes but on a ‘restricted’ basis
PUBLISHED: 08:00 12 May 2020
Work on Exmouth’s multi-million-pound seafront watersports complex has recommenced on a ‘restricted’ basis.
Grenadier Estates has announced that some construction workers have been allowed back on to the Sideshore development, in Queen’s Drive as of Monday, May 4.
The construction being done includes work on the café/restaurant roof to ensure the structure is watertight, and superstructure blockwork.
Off-site drainage connection, plant room roof construction and work on underfloor heating is also being carried out.
Grenadier, which is working in partnership with Devon Contractors on the project, said safety is the ‘primary concern’.
A raft of safety measures is being put in place including staffing levels being kept to a minimum and work programmes based around single-person or socially distanced patterns.
A spokesman for Grenadier said: “Site activity will be restricted to key operations, primarily to ensure the security and safety of the site.
“The site will operate with the safety of staff, the public, and contractors foremost in our minds at this difficult time.”
