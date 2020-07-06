Construction on 17 new homes in Exmouth town centre set to begin
PUBLISHED: 17:00 07 July 2020
Work is set to begin on a new property development in Exmouth in August – more than six months after permission was granted.
Adhun Carter got permission in January to redevelop land to the rear of New Street to create 17 residential apartments, 35 per cent of which will be affordable.
Three office units will also be created on the site and there will be associated amenities and parking with new vehicular access.
Construction on the town centre plot was set to have begun already but the coronavirus crisis forced a delay.
Mr Carter said construction should begin next month and will ‘hopefully’ be finished by August next year.
He said: “The residential units will be really nice clean units. They are all modern, quite minimalistic.
“In the area, there is not much that are new-build properties for first-time buyers.”
