Published: 6:00 AM September 16, 2021

Property auctioneer Scott Gray, who has appeared on BBC's Homes Under the Hammer, writes for the Journal

It's back-to-school time! Now the schools are all back into the autumn term, are you breathing a sigh of relief or missing the long summer days?



Watching the children go back, it started me thinking about choices for young people thinking about the property industry as a career choice or those with no idea what direction they want to go in. How do we set ourselves up for a career in property?



Across many of my friends and colleagues in different industries, many follow the route of a family member. A natural step when you’ve seen a parent or relative and have knowledge of an industry growing up, which generally means finding work experience at a young age easier if you have the right contacts. Others have been inspired by a life event or exposure to a certain industry – perhaps moving when growing up helped develop a good interest in all things property.



I would advise when work experience comes around at school to ask around to find a local agent that offers work experience, gaining knowledge to see if it’s the right work environment for you and to see if you have an interest in property. Some agents offer apprenticeships to join at the right age, which provide an excellent start into the industry.



Being able to communicate is key, speaking to lots of people every day from clients, to colleagues, to legal professionals, being organised and having good IT skills will both help, too.

Qualifications can be gained on the job and many agents will support your development once you start your role. There are diplomas and specific estate agent qualifications that will help you develop your knowledge.



Once you are in a role and gain your basic knowledge the opportunities to specialise – perhaps in lettings, land sales or auctions – will more than likely present themselves depending on where you work and provide great prospects to learn and develop. Of course I am biased after a long career in the property sector but would recommend it as an enjoyable career with diversity, variety and many opportunities along the way.