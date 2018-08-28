Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Work begins to clear sand from Exmouth seafront

PUBLISHED: 17:02 07 January 2019

DANIEL CLARK

A series of storms covered Queens Drive with sand. Picture: Daniel Clark.

A series of storms covered Queens Drive with sand. Picture: Daniel Clark.

Archant

The road will be closed in sections as the work is carried out.

Work has begun to clear the sand from Queens Drive. Picture: Daniel Clark.Work has begun to clear the sand from Queens Drive. Picture: Daniel Clark.

Road closures are in place in Exmouth as work to clear the sand from the seafront has begun.

Queen’s Drive was left covered in sand on Friday, with the usual grey concrete of the roads, footpaths and parking bays having been turned gold.

East Devon District Council and Devon County Council will be working together to clear the road of the sand, and a county council spokesman on Monday morning confirmed that work had begun.

The sand has been blown across from the beach as the iconic and naturally occurring sand dunes, which used to be a feature of the two and a half miles of golden sands along its seafront, were killed off in the storms of February 2014.

Back in 2004 the sand dunes were first damaged when storm-force winds in late October severely damaged the town and saw half of the naturally-occurring dunes washed away. A second storm in February 2014 killed off and washed away the remaining dunes.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

East Devon man arrested for aggravated burglary on New Year’s Day bailed by police

Woodbury Salterton. Picture: Google.

Work begins to clear sand from Exmouth seafront

A series of storms covered Queens Drive with sand. Picture: Daniel Clark.

Search is on for Exmouth Zoo crocodile thought to be living abroad

Nile crocodile. Picture: Getty Images

Rising houses prices in East Devon ‘set to rise further’

Brexit 'is the elephant in the room' for the UK housing market. Picture: Petr Kratochvil.

Brexit deal ‘will go to the wire’, says East Devon MP

East Devon MP, Sir Hugo Swire. Picture: Wikimedia.

Most Read

BMW taken and crashed into building before being returned to owner

#includeImage($article, 225)

Disruptions expected this afternoon after person hit by train between Bishop’s Stortford and Broxbourne

#includeImage($article, 225)

Person dies after being hit by train near Sawbridgeworth

#includeImage($article, 225)

Council’s plan to address pollution issues with new monitoring station

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police release image of man they want to speak to in connection with armed robbery

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Whelan holds his nerve with late conversion as Cockles draw at University

Mark Wathes scores one of the Cockles tries at Exeter University. Picture JASON FAHY

Tett and Morrey see Budleigh to win at Otterton

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Work begins to clear sand from Exmouth seafront

A series of storms covered Queens Drive with sand. Picture: Daniel Clark.

Exmouth in pictures from iwitness24 members

A stunning little blue tit.

Search is on for Exmouth Zoo crocodile thought to be living abroad

Nile crocodile. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists