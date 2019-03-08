Advanced search

Work begins on Exmouth's new 75-bed care home

PUBLISHED: 12:00 25 October 2019

Andy Williams, senior property manager at Barchester Healthcare, Craig Clancy - contracts manager McGoff, Craig Lavery, project manager Holden & Lee, Ian Barnfield - quantity surveyor McGoff and Allen Hickman, project manager McGoff. Picture: Ed Mash

Andy Williams, senior property manager at Barchester Healthcare, Craig Clancy - contracts manager McGoff, Craig Lavery, project manager Holden & Lee, Ian Barnfield - quantity surveyor McGoff and Allen Hickman, project manager McGoff. Picture: Ed Mash

Archant

Construction work has begun on a new 75-bed care home in Exmouth.

Raleigh Manor Care Home is being built on the site of the former Moreton Care Home, in Drake's Avenue.

Ground has officially been broken on the Barchester Healthcare facility, with work expected to finish in spring 2021.

Andy Williams, senior property development manager at Barchester, said: "The new care home will be an important facility for the district and a very welcome source of employment.

"We are very excited about the construction of our new care home and I feel lucky that our prospective residents will have a home set in such beautiful grounds.

"There is a real need for quality care in the local area and our new home will definitely meet this, and potentially give a boost to employment in neighbouring communities."

The care home is named after the Withycombe Raleigh area of Exmouth, where the facility is being built.

