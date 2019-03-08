Woodbury 'wide awake' in memory of village's former priest and botanist

Sue Hudson and Diana Wackerbarth holding a first edition of William Keble Martin's book at the Woodbury Church Wide Awake event. Ref exe 29 19TI 7855. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A flower festival commemorated the life and work of a former priest and renowned botanist who retired to Woodbury.

Prior in death in 1969, William Keble Martin spent his final days in the village after 67 years as a priest and is most keenly remembered for his paintings and drawings of wild plants.

He had deep roots in the Devon countryside and like most academic botanists at the time, took holy orders serving at churches across Devon.

In his 70s he retired to Gildleigh, and later, for health reasons, moved to a bungalow in Woodbury.

Despite his retirement he regularly stood in at churches including Woodbury Salterton, Exton and Clyst St George.

Half a century after he died, Woodbury residents came together to celebrate his life with a special flower show dubbed 'Woodbury Wide Awake'.

An exhibition reflecting the life of Mr Keble Martin was organised, as well as banners created by pupils from Woodbury Primary School.

