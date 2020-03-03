Woman who has had three cars written off on busy Woodbury road calls for action on speeding

A campaign to kerb speeding motorists in Woodbury has been launched by a woman who has had three cars written off while they were parked outside her house.

Kim Bates, of Broadway, said her nerves are on edge every time she hears a car going past her house after three of her cars, all parked outside her home at the time, were written off in road traffic collisions since February 2019.

One of the incidents happened just six days after she purchased a replacement vehicle while the latest - last month - took place minutes after she retrieved shopping from her car.

She has now teamed up with fellow village residents to launch the Woodbury Traffic Campaign in a bid to reduce the speed of motorists using the village as a 'racetrack' before someone dies.

Miss Bates has called on Devon County Council to meet with her and her neighbours so she can show officers where the issues are.

She said: "We are trying to stop people from dying - we really need to stop the speeding.

"I would like the county council to talk to us and listen to what we have to say as locals we would like to show them what the issues are."

In February last year, Miss Bates' Citroen estate was written off by insurers when a driver hit the car outside her house and moved her vehicle into her neighbour's car.

A month later, her Vauxhall Astra was wrecked when a skip lorry hit it in the same location just six days after she purchased it.

The latest incident on Wednesday (February 26), saw her latest car hit in the same way.

Miss Bates said: "My nerves are on edge - in the last incident I had just got the shopping out of my car and then I heard a bang."

She said the signage on the road is 'inadequate' and a vehicle activated speed sign is too far away from the village to have an impact.

Miss Bates said hatch markings outside her house are used as an overtaking spot and there is no signage to warn motorists of a zebra crossing in Woodbury.