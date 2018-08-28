Greenhouse fire in Woodbury Salterton

Archant

A stray firework is believed to have caused a fire in a greenhouse in Woodbury Salterton yesterday (January 1).

Fire engines from Middlemoor and Exmouth were called out at around 7.45am after reports of a fire in New Way.

On arrival, crews confirmed there was smoke and flames coming from a greenhouse and extinguished the flames using two hose reel jets.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue spokesman said 90 per cent of the greenhouse was ‘destroyed’ by the fire believed to have been caused by a stray firework.