HGV 'completely destroyed' by fire in Woodbury Salterton

PUBLISHED: 10:00 06 December 2019

Archant

A heavy goods vehicle was completely destroyed by a fire in Woodbury Salterton.

Two fire engines and a water bowser from Middlemoor and Danes Castle were called out to attend reports of a fire at Greendale Business Park at around 4.15am on Friday (December 6).

Reports suggested that a heavy goods vehicle carrying white goods was on fire.

On arrival, crews requested an extra pump and said the vehicle was well alight and the fire was spreading to nearby vehicles.

Fire crews used six breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, a foam jet, a short extension latter and two main jets to extinguish the blaze.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the vehicle was completely destroyed by the fire.

