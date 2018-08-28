Woodbury cardboard collection trial to start in March

Recycling vehicle Archant

A cardboard recycling trial will get underway in Woodbury in March, the district council has confirmed.

From March 1, some 850 households in the village will be given a white foldaway collection bag to use for cardboard instead of the green recycling box they are currently using.

The district council says Woodbury was chosen for this trial as it is served by one collection crew which means the results of the trial can be measured more accurately.

Residents will be given further information about the trial through the post as well as the additional recycling bag later this month.

An East Devon District Council (EDDC) spokesman said this will allow the benefits to be measured more accurately.

Councillor Tom Wright, EDDC’s portfolio holder for the environment, said: “We’re very grateful to everyone who takes part and we’ll be sending you a questionnaire to seek your views which will help shape the future of the council’s recycling and waste service.”