Woodbury Park reopens after four-month coronavirus closure

Woodbury Park general mananger Nick Lawson with East Devon MP Simon Jupp. Picture: Woodbury Park Archant

Woodbury Park Hotel, Leisure and Golf resort will reopen its doors on Saturday (July 25) following a four-month closure due to coronavirus.

All staff have been training in new regulations and a raft of safety measures have been introduced including temperature checks on entry and hand sanitising stations throughout the club.

In the gym, the space between equipment has been increased to meet social distancing guidelines, while reduced fitness class capacity will ensure social distancing in the studios.

The pool is open and swimming sessions can be booked in advance. Dedicated sessions for families have also been added to the timetable.

The clubhouse will be open for members.

Nick Lawson, general manager, said: “Ensuring the safety of our members and our team is our number one priority.

“We have run focus groups and pre-opening tours, which have really helped to allay any fears among members.

“It may look a little different but our members can still be assured of a great experience.”