Charity ball at Woodbury Park to raise funds for Hospiscare

Woodbury Park is a popular venue for upmarket events. Picture: Terry Ife Terry Ife

Tickets are still available for a glamorous charity ball at Woodbury Park Hotel & Golf Club, to raise money for Hospiscare.

It will take place on Friday, September 20, and tickets are £45, which includes a three-course meal, a glass of fizz, and entertainment by the tribute band, The Fab Beatles.

Raffle prizes include a champagne afternoon tea at Exeter's Hotel du Vin, a BMW for the weekend, tickets for the Eden Project, a £100 car valet and vouchers for John Lewis.

Guests will be able to capture a photographic memento of the evening with the Magic Mirror. They can strike a pose in front of a full-length mirror and add customised messages before counting down to take a picture, which is then printed out.

The event is being hosted by local Hospiscare supporter Charlotte Stubbings, with all funds helping the charity's work in the Exmouth, Lympstone and Budleigh Salterton area.

For tickets email charityball2019@aol.com or call Charlotte on 07834 781871.