Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Charity ball at Woodbury Park to raise funds for Hospiscare

PUBLISHED: 07:00 05 September 2019

Woodbury Park is a popular venue for upmarket events. Picture: Terry Ife

Woodbury Park is a popular venue for upmarket events. Picture: Terry Ife

Terry Ife

Tickets are still available for a glamorous charity ball at Woodbury Park Hotel & Golf Club, to raise money for Hospiscare.

It will take place on Friday, September 20, and tickets are £45, which includes a three-course meal, a glass of fizz, and entertainment by the tribute band, The Fab Beatles.

Raffle prizes include a champagne afternoon tea at Exeter's Hotel du Vin, a BMW for the weekend, tickets for the Eden Project, a £100 car valet and vouchers for John Lewis.

Guests will be able to capture a photographic memento of the evening with the Magic Mirror. They can strike a pose in front of a full-length mirror and add customised messages before counting down to take a picture, which is then printed out.

The event is being hosted by local Hospiscare supporter Charlotte Stubbings, with all funds helping the charity's work in the Exmouth, Lympstone and Budleigh Salterton area.

For tickets email charityball2019@aol.com or call Charlotte on 07834 781871.

Most Read

Plans unveiled to transform historic Exmouth church into gym

Tower Street Methodist Church in Exmouth. Picture: Simon Horn

‘Yes’ to tattoo parlour plans for Exmouth

The tattoo parlour has been approved for Exmouth's Exeter Road.

Talented youngsters take over Manor Gardens for Hive Live event

Hive youth centre's end-of-the-summer event in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 33 19TI 7633. Picture: Terry Ife

Newton Poppleford war time plane crash remembered 75 years on

A photograph showing an identical C-47, that belonged to the same squadron, that was involved in the crash. Picture: Contributed

Exmouth Town continue FA Cup journey with Tuesday night replay win over Yate Town

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0103. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Plans unveiled to transform historic Exmouth church into gym

Tower Street Methodist Church in Exmouth. Picture: Simon Horn

‘Yes’ to tattoo parlour plans for Exmouth

The tattoo parlour has been approved for Exmouth's Exeter Road.

Talented youngsters take over Manor Gardens for Hive Live event

Hive youth centre's end-of-the-summer event in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 33 19TI 7633. Picture: Terry Ife

Newton Poppleford war time plane crash remembered 75 years on

A photograph showing an identical C-47, that belonged to the same squadron, that was involved in the crash. Picture: Contributed

Exmouth Town continue FA Cup journey with Tuesday night replay win over Yate Town

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0103. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Charity ball at Woodbury Park to raise funds for Hospiscare

Woodbury Park is a popular venue for upmarket events. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town in the FA Cup - travel arrangements for Saturdays game at Highworth Town

Exmouth Town fans got behind their team at Bitton and similar is expected this Saturday for the FA Cup at Yate Town. Picture; MARTIN COOK

Exe Equestrian Club Mixed Discipline Show double for Josh Down

Action from the recent Exe Equestrian Show held at Nutwell Court. Picture: EEC

Budleigh in home midweek action against University

Madeira Finals Weekend proves to be a huge hit

Madeira ladies. Picture MBC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists