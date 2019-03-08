Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Overspill car park plan for Woodbury agricultural land

PUBLISHED: 13:40 07 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:40 07 June 2019

Agricultural land opposite Woodbury Business Park which could become an overspill car park. Picture: Google

Agricultural land opposite Woodbury Business Park which could become an overspill car park. Picture: Google

Archant

Plans have been submitted to transform agricultural land in Woodbury into an overspill car park.

If given the go-ahead, the proposal would provide an additional 59 spaces for users of the nearby Woodbury Business Park.

The site, on the corner of Castle Lane and Rydon Lane, has currently been left 'fallow' for the last two years and is 'sporadically' used as an overflow car park when needed.

Woodbury Business Park currently has 166 spaces, with 121 of those allocated to tenants.

In the planning support statement, Bell Cornwell, on behalf of applicant GB House and Son, said additional parking at Woodbury Park has become 'a necessity'.

It said: "Each tenant has a number of allocated parking spaces, with the remainder of their employees having to park in the unallocated visitor parking area.

"This causes problems with visitors to the site not being able to park."

East Devon District Council will make the final decision.

Most Read

New tenant of Exmouth’s Phear Park Cafe and Golf claims ‘ongoing lease negotiations’ is the reason it hasn’t opened

A walk in Phear Park. Ref exe 40-16TI 9210. Picture: Terry Ife

Former Exmouth teacher jailed for abusing boys during school trips

Geoffrey Perryman.

Police warning for motorists using Woodbury Common car park

Honiton man, 27, punched barman in face after refusing to leave Exmouth pub on drunken night out

The Farmhouse in Exmouth. Picture: Google Maps

New East Devon car park charges come into effect

Canaan Way car park, Ottery. Ref sho 06 18TI 7169. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

New tenant of Exmouth’s Phear Park Cafe and Golf claims ‘ongoing lease negotiations’ is the reason it hasn’t opened

A walk in Phear Park. Ref exe 40-16TI 9210. Picture: Terry Ife

Former Exmouth teacher jailed for abusing boys during school trips

Geoffrey Perryman.

Police warning for motorists using Woodbury Common car park

Honiton man, 27, punched barman in face after refusing to leave Exmouth pub on drunken night out

The Farmhouse in Exmouth. Picture: Google Maps

New East Devon car park charges come into effect

Canaan Way car park, Ottery. Ref sho 06 18TI 7169. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Archers arrowing their way to further success across the country

Exmouth Archers' Karen Williams in action. Picture EXMOUTH ARCHERS

Cold callers using ‘aggressive’ tactics in rural areas

Overspill car park plan for Woodbury agricultural land

Agricultural land opposite Woodbury Business Park which could become an overspill car park. Picture: Google

Plans for industrial building on former quarry site set to be approved

Blackhill Quarry

FOOD REVIEW: Two little piggies went for dinner at The Pig at Combe hotel

The Pig at Combe, Gittisham.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists