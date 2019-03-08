Overspill car park plan for Woodbury agricultural land

Plans have been submitted to transform agricultural land in Woodbury into an overspill car park.

If given the go-ahead, the proposal would provide an additional 59 spaces for users of the nearby Woodbury Business Park.

The site, on the corner of Castle Lane and Rydon Lane, has currently been left 'fallow' for the last two years and is 'sporadically' used as an overflow car park when needed.

Woodbury Business Park currently has 166 spaces, with 121 of those allocated to tenants.

In the planning support statement, Bell Cornwell, on behalf of applicant GB House and Son, said additional parking at Woodbury Park has become 'a necessity'.

It said: "Each tenant has a number of allocated parking spaces, with the remainder of their employees having to park in the unallocated visitor parking area.

"This causes problems with visitors to the site not being able to park."

East Devon District Council will make the final decision.