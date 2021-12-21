Dozens of firefighters battle house fire as roof collapses

A dozen fire crews were sent to a blaze in a thatched village property last night - and are still battling the blaze after the roof collapsed.

Firefighters from across the county - and from Somerset - were sent to Woodbury Salterton at just after 12.30am this morning (December 21).

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service (DSFRS) spokesperson said an initial eight crews were sent to the scene - but once there, they requested support from four additional crews.

Teams from Okehampton, Torquay, Ashburton, Bovey Tracey, Dawlish, Danes Castle, Exmouth, Crediton, Cullompton, Honiton, Ottery St Mary, Sidmouth, Clyst St George, Middlemoor, Wellington and Martock attended.

"We received a 999 call reporting a thatched roof on fire on a domestic property in Woodbury Salterton," said the sokesperson.

"Eight fire engines and several specialist vehicles were sent.

"On arrival, crews confirmed that the roof was well alight and requested a further four fire engines to assist."

At just after 4am, crews confirmed that the roof of the property had collapsed.

"All persons are accounted for," the spokesperson added.

And at 6am, it was confirmed five crews remained on the scene.