Tools stolen from Woodbury farm - police appeal for information

Archant

Officers are warning farms and remote propoerties to be vigilant.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Thieves have snatched tools from a Woodbury farm in an overnight raid, police say.

Officers are now asking anyone with information to come forward following reports of the alleged burglary which took place 6pm on Tuesday, and 6.15am on Wednesday (February 13).

A police spokesman said an unidentified vehicle is believed to have been used to remove tools. Farms and remote properties are asked to be vigilant.

Anyone who has any information is asked to email 101@dc.police.uk or ring 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting crime reference number CR/013327/19.