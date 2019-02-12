Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Tools stolen from Woodbury farm - police appeal for information

PUBLISHED: 11:53 14 February 2019

Archant

Officers are warning farms and remote propoerties to be vigilant.

Thieves have snatched tools from a Woodbury farm in an overnight raid, police say.

Officers are now asking anyone with information to come forward following reports of the alleged burglary which took place 6pm on Tuesday, and 6.15am on Wednesday (February 13).

A police spokesman said an unidentified vehicle is believed to have been used to remove tools. Farms and remote properties are asked to be vigilant.

Anyone who has any information is asked to email 101@dc.police.uk or ring 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting crime reference number CR/013327/19.

Most Read

Exmouth mum foils hammer-wielding robber’s evening raid - by punching him in the face

Have-a-go hero Daisy Mitchell, who fought off a hammer-weilding robber in Exmouth. Picture: Callum Lawton

Exmouth man had £5,000 coke for his own use

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Popular Exmouth sports shop to close down in September

Intersport Tony Pryce is closing in Exmouth. Picture: Matt Smart

Upset as Royal Mail reveals it will NOT replace Budleigh postbox believed to be damaged by lorry

A post box on Station Road in Budleigh that is being considered to be a listed landmark. Ref exb 32-16AW 2109. Picture: Alex Walton

Police hunt for Exmouth armed robber

Picture: Mark Atherton

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

A Norwich man claims CCTV footage shows a Hermes delivery driver leaving with his package that the company claimed was delivered. Photo: Alexandra Road Newsagents

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship loss against Preston

Declan Rudd denied Marco Stiepermann from the penalty spot Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Brave four-year-old Denver Clinton dies after months of battling cancer

Denver Clinton. Picture: SHELLIE WALL PHOTOGRAPHY

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Clear-up underway following collision between motorcycle and bus near Budleigh

Picture: Mark Atherton

Tools stolen from Woodbury farm - police appeal for information

Exmouth-born child star Xia continues to make waves in the film and television world

Xia with her co-stars Liza Soberano and Enrique Gill. Picture: Mimi Gierza

Exmouth Harriers star Tom Merson wins the Exmouth Express

Running

Fog warning across East Devon this morning

The fog warning covering East Devon this morning (Thursday).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists