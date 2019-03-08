Video

Pictures - van in collision with a tree near Woodbury

A white van was involved in a collsion with a tree on the B3179 Woodbury Common road. Picture: Matt Hambridge Archant

Photos and video footage shows the damage done to a van following a collision involving a tree near Woodbury this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A white van was involved in a collision with a tree on the B3179. Picture: Matt Hambridge A white van was involved in a collision with a tree on the B3179. Picture: Matt Hambridge

A white van was severely damaged after the collision near the former Blackhill Quarry, on the Woodbury Common road (B3179).

It is believed the driver was unharmed.

Police are aware of the incident but have declined to comment.