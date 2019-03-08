Video
Pictures - van in collision with a tree near Woodbury
PUBLISHED: 10:26 10 September 2019
Archant
Photos and video footage shows the damage done to a van following a collision involving a tree near Woodbury this morning.
A white van was involved in a collision with a tree on the B3179. Picture: Matt Hambridge
A white van was severely damaged after the collision near the former Blackhill Quarry, on the Woodbury Common road (B3179).
It is believed the driver was unharmed.
Police are aware of the incident but have declined to comment.
A white van was involved in a collision with a tree on the B3179 Woodbury Common road. Picture: Matt Hambridge
Comments have been disabled on this article.