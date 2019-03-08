Advanced search

Pictures - van in collision with a tree near Woodbury

PUBLISHED: 10:26 10 September 2019

A white van was involved in a collsion with a tree on the B3179 Woodbury Common road. Picture: Matt Hambridge

A white van was involved in a collsion with a tree on the B3179 Woodbury Common road. Picture: Matt Hambridge

Archant

Photos and video footage shows the damage done to a van following a collision involving a tree near Woodbury this morning.

A white van was involved in a collision with a tree on the B3179. Picture: Matt HambridgeA white van was involved in a collision with a tree on the B3179. Picture: Matt Hambridge

A white van was severely damaged after the collision near the former Blackhill Quarry, on the Woodbury Common road (B3179).

It is believed the driver was unharmed.

Police are aware of the incident but have declined to comment.

A white van was involved in a collision with a tree on the B3179 Woodbury Common road. Picture: Matt HambridgeA white van was involved in a collision with a tree on the B3179 Woodbury Common road. Picture: Matt Hambridge

