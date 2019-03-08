A car ends up on roof after crash involving a skip lorry

A mini ended up on its roof in a hedge near the Woodbury Common road this afternoon (Friday, May 24)

Emergency services were called out following reports of a collision involving a mini and skip lorry at around noon near the Four Firs junction on the B3180.

Police say the mini ended up on its roof in a hedge and there was no serious injuries.

Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said the female driver of the Mini has been reported for driving without due care and attention.

The road was re-opened at 2.20pm.