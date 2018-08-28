Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Woodbury Common road set to be closed for 12 days in January

PUBLISHED: 10:20 21 December 2018

The B3180 Woodbury Common road will be closed for up to 12 days. Picture: Google

The B3180 Woodbury Common road will be closed for up to 12 days. Picture: Google

Archant

A section of a busy commuter road out of Exmouth could be closed for nearly two weeks in the New Year.

Devon County Council has announced that the B3180 Woodbury Common road will be closed for up to 12 days from Monday, January 7, while drainage repair works take place.

The road will be closed in both directions between the Four Firs junction and the former Blackhill Quarry.

A DCC spokesperson said the scheme involves the road being dug up which will make it impassable.

A signed diversion will be in place and the county council is asking motorists to find an alternative route and allow extra time for their journeys.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Strange grub-like sea creatures wash up on East Devon beach

The strange grub-like creatures washed up on Exmouth Beach earlier today. Picture: Marie Gibson-Coathup.

Freak accident for boy aged 10 on Exmouth seafront features in new BBC program

Santa visits Harry in hospital on Christmas Eve 2016. Picture: DAAT.

£8,400 worth of goods stolen from vans in East Devon at the weekend

Headteacher scoops Exmouth Citizen of the Year Award

Headteacher Rachel Pattison receiving her Citizen of the Year award from the Rotary Club of Exmouth and District. Picture: RCE&D.

Have the odd sea creatures washed up on an East Devon beach been identified?

The strange grub-like creatures washed up on Exmouth Beach earlier today. Picture: Marie Gibson-Coathup.

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

#includeImage($article, 225)

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

#includeImage($article, 225)

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Christmas at the Bicton Inn Exmouth

Exmouth musician and singer Becky Brooks playing on stage at the Festival. Ref exe 22-16SH 7373. Picture: Simon Horn.

Woodbury Common road set to be closed for 12 days in January

The B3180 Woodbury Common road will be closed for up to 12 days. Picture: Google

‘Trailblazing’ Exmouth primary school joins water-saving crusade

St Josephs Primary school children in front of one of the water harvesting ideas. Ref exe 49 18TI 6546. Picture: Terry Ife

The Exmouth Journal 2018 Festive Sports Quiz - how sporty are you?

Sports Quiz header

Exmouth Town all set for Saturday visit of Bodmin Town

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists