Woodbury Common road set to be closed for 12 days in January

The B3180 Woodbury Common road will be closed for up to 12 days. Picture: Google Archant

A section of a busy commuter road out of Exmouth could be closed for nearly two weeks in the New Year.

Devon County Council has announced that the B3180 Woodbury Common road will be closed for up to 12 days from Monday, January 7, while drainage repair works take place.

The road will be closed in both directions between the Four Firs junction and the former Blackhill Quarry.

A DCC spokesperson said the scheme involves the road being dug up which will make it impassable.

A signed diversion will be in place and the county council is asking motorists to find an alternative route and allow extra time for their journeys.