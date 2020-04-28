Video

Young Woodbury footballer runs 10k for the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital

Ellis Bown, 8, ran 10k around a football pitch to raise funds for Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital. Picture: Hannah Bown Archant

A Woodbury school pupil has run 10k around a football pitch to raise vital funds for the NHS.

Ellis Bown, aged eight, is a keen footballer, playing for Brixington Blues and Exeter City’s performance centre.

He wanted to do something to support Exeter City Academy’s bid to raise £1,000 for the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital, and, cheered on by his family, completed 100 laps non-stop around a football pitch.

Mum, Hannah told the Journal the pitch was measured so each lap was 100 metres meaning when he finished, Ellis had completed 10 kilometres.

She said: “I am very proud of him. We have always done a lot of running in our family but for him to choose to run this far for such a great cause is amazing.”

The Woodbury Primary School pupil is a regular at Exmouth Parkrun completing 70 runs with a personal best time of 23 minutes 55 seconds.

He completed the run in an hour and, along with his brothers’ running, raised around £400.