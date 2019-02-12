Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Lifeboat rescues two women cut off by the tide

PUBLISHED: 08:04 26 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:09 26 February 2019

Inshore lifeboat George Bearman II recovering after the rescue. Picture Exmouth RNLI

Inshore lifeboat George Bearman II recovering after the rescue. Picture Exmouth RNLI

Archant

Pair were stranded on a sandbank in the River Exe with the water rising

Two young women were rescued by Exmouth lifeboat last night (Monday, February 25) after being cut off by the incoming tide as darkness fell.

Inshore lifeboat George Bearman II launched at 7.11pm following a call to the Coastguard from the pair who were stranded on a sandbank in the River Exe.

Searching near Exmouth railway station with heat-seeking equipment, the crew located the casualties approximately 300m offshore, north east of the Exe Sailing Club.

Using their mobile phone lights to guide crew volunteers to them, the ladies climbed into the D class lifeboat at 7.35pm and were taken ashore, to safety at Imperial Slipway.

Helm, Scott Ranft said: “‘The tide was coming in quickly and in the dark you can easily become disorientated. In this case, the location was unsure. The ladies could have made it ashore, but only if they had waded through the water at chest height, but they did the right thing to call 999 for help. Please take means of communication and consult tide times when you go walking along the shore.”

George Bearman II returned to station at 7.55pm and was ready for service at 8pm. Exmouth Coastguard Rescue Team was also in attendance.

Most Read

Team behind award-winning restaurant take the reins at popular Lympstone pub

The Swan Inn in Lympstone is celebrating a relaunch. Picture: Swan Inn

Men ‘acting suspiciously’ on woman’s doorstep - police appeal

Police

Man forced to sell his tiny home because he can’t find a permanent site for it

The interior of Paul Keating's tiny home. Picture: Paul Keating

Plans submitted to convert former Exmouth care home into 22-bed house

Housing. Picture: Getty Images

Recycling centre in five-day closure for resurfacing works

Exmouth recycling centre. Ref exe 18 18TI 2153. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Team behind award-winning restaurant take the reins at popular Lympstone pub

The Swan Inn in Lympstone is celebrating a relaunch. Picture: Swan Inn

Men ‘acting suspiciously’ on woman’s doorstep - police appeal

Police

Man forced to sell his tiny home because he can’t find a permanent site for it

The interior of Paul Keating's tiny home. Picture: Paul Keating

Plans submitted to convert former Exmouth care home into 22-bed house

Housing. Picture: Getty Images

Recycling centre in five-day closure for resurfacing works

Exmouth recycling centre. Ref exe 18 18TI 2153. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Lifeboat rescues two women cut off by the tide

Inshore lifeboat George Bearman II recovering after the rescue. Picture Exmouth RNLI

Plans submitted to convert former Exmouth care home into 22-bed house

Housing. Picture: Getty Images

Miller takes top spot in February stableford

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5397. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth woman with a rare life-limited condition taking on charity cycle ride

Charlotte Myatt on her recumbant tricycle. Ref exe 08 19TI 0615. Picture: Terry Ife

Budleigh edged out in thriller against table-topping Ottery

Budleigh 2nds at home to Ottery 1st team.Ref exsp 09 19TI 1000965. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists