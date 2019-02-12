Lifeboat rescues two women cut off by the tide

Pair were stranded on a sandbank in the River Exe with the water rising

Two young women were rescued by Exmouth lifeboat last night (Monday, February 25) after being cut off by the incoming tide as darkness fell.

Inshore lifeboat George Bearman II launched at 7.11pm following a call to the Coastguard from the pair who were stranded on a sandbank in the River Exe.

Searching near Exmouth railway station with heat-seeking equipment, the crew located the casualties approximately 300m offshore, north east of the Exe Sailing Club.

Using their mobile phone lights to guide crew volunteers to them, the ladies climbed into the D class lifeboat at 7.35pm and were taken ashore, to safety at Imperial Slipway.

Helm, Scott Ranft said: “‘The tide was coming in quickly and in the dark you can easily become disorientated. In this case, the location was unsure. The ladies could have made it ashore, but only if they had waded through the water at chest height, but they did the right thing to call 999 for help. Please take means of communication and consult tide times when you go walking along the shore.”

George Bearman II returned to station at 7.55pm and was ready for service at 8pm. Exmouth Coastguard Rescue Team was also in attendance.