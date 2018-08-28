Advanced search

Women’s rugby taster session at Topsham Rugby Club

PUBLISHED: 11:39 10 January 2019

Paired activities are used to teach rugby skills and techniques. Picture: England Rugby

England Rugby says the sport enables women to ‘unearth their inner warrior’ as well as keeping fit and making new friends

Rugby is one of the fastest-growing female team sports in England, and there is a chance for women to give it a try at Topsham Rugby Club on Saturday, January 19.

Women are invited to come along with a friend to a Rugby England Warrior Camp where they will have fun and get muddy taking part in paired activities which teach the skills and techniques of rugby.

Former England Rugby international Vicky Macqueen said: ““Women should definitely try rugby. It’s such an exhilarating feeling knowing that you are there with 14 other teammates that have got your back, and you’re all striving for the same goal.

“Rugby has a place for women of all shapes and sizes too, with different positions for different strengths. It really is a great sport for anyone as well as a fantastic, fun way to stay both mentally and physically healthy.”

Organisers hope the Warrior Camp will give women a taste of rugby and encourage them to take it up. The event takes place from 2.30pm – 7pm.

