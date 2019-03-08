Woman accused of arson with intent to endanger life after Topsham house fire

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant Archant

A woman accused of arson, with intent to endanger someone's life, is set to appear in court.

Alexandra Page has been accused of committing arson following a house fire on Saturday, July 13, in Topsham.

The 42-year-old, of Cotham Park, Bristol, appeared at Exeter Magistrates' Court on Monday, July 15.

The case has been adjourned until Thursday, August 15, at Exeter Crown Court where Page will be tried for arson, with intent to destroy or damage property or being reckless as to whether property would be destroyed or damaged and intending by the destruction to endanger the life of another person.