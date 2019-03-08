Advanced search

Woman thanks Exmouth RNLI after being rescued over Easter weekend

PUBLISHED: 11:13 03 July 2019

Casualty, Janet Dawkins hands over a cheque to Exmouth lifeboat volunteers who responded to the call for help. Picture: Exmouth RNLI

Casualty, Janet Dawkins hands over a cheque to Exmouth lifeboat volunteers who responded to the call for help. Picture: Exmouth RNLI

Archant

A woman who suffered a dislocated hip in Dawlish Warren has thanked the volunteer lifesavers who provided her with pain relief.

On Saturday, April 20, Exmouth RNLI crew members were on the scene within eight minutes of a 999 call to give Janet Dawkins, from Bristol, medication from their Shannon-class lifeboat R and J Welburn.

Staff from a coastguard helicopter airlifted Miss Dawkins to Derriford Hospital while the Teignmouth Coastguard Rescue Team helped by clearing the beach.

Janet and her partner Nick Clayton visited Exmouth Lifeboat Station, in Queen's Drive, to say thank you and hand over a donation.

Mr Clayton said: "It's not until you really need help that you realise how incredible these services are.

"Janet wanted to show her appreciation and talk to the volunteers who all played a part in the rescue.

"Janet and I would like to say a big thank you to all involved."

