Woman rescued from sea at Budleigh by members of the public

PUBLISHED: 13:55 30 October 2019

The beach at Budleigh Salterton. Ref exb 29-16TI 4646. Picture: Terry Ife

The beach at Budleigh Salterton. Ref exb 29-16TI 4646. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A woman was helped out of the sea at Budleigh Salterton in the early hours of Wednesday (October 30) morning.

Police say they were notified at around 12.30am that a woman had entered the sea on Budleigh beach and was rescued by members of the public.

Exmouth Coastguard Rescue said they were called out to an incident on the beach but were stood down once the ambulance arrived.

Police say the woman was left in the care of ambulance workers.

