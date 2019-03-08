Woman sheds eight stone after plane belt extender needed

Sharon Wall lost eight stone on the WW plan. Picture: WW Archant

An Exmouth woman has shed more than a third of her weight after needing a belt extender on a flight abroad.

Sharon Wall before she lost eight stone. Picture: WW Sharon Wall before she lost eight stone. Picture: WW

Sharon Wall was flying to Ireland with a friend when she discovered the standard seat belt was not long enough.

That prompted her to join WW, formerly Weight Watchers, and since then she has lost eight stone in weight.

She said: "When I look in the mirror sometimes I don't always see the skinny person I am now.

"I have, however, kept my size 24 shorts that I was wearing just before I started with WW and I could probably fit myself and one other person in them now.

Sharon wall after she lost weight. Picture: WW Sharon wall after she lost weight. Picture: WW

"I love the support I get from the WW workshop.

"The group supports each other. Whether you have gained or lost and we always have a laugh."

Anyone wanting to join WW can go to Amanda Bennett's workshops held on a Saturday morning at Exeter Road Primary School from 9am.