Pensioner's ring appeal after sea swim ordeal

The beach at Budleigh Salterton. Ref exb 29-16TI 4646. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A pensioner who 'feared for her life' when waves repeatedly knocked her over at Budleigh Salterton beach wants to be reunited with the ring she lost in the ordeal.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Helen Wright, 70, was attempting to go for a swim at the eastern end of the beach on Wednesday (August 7).

She had only made a couple of steps into the water when crashing waves knocked her over and prevented her from being able to get up.

Mrs Wright eventually needed the help of a fellow beachgoer, who, after several attempts, pulled her from the water.

It was only once she had recovered and reunited with friends she realised her ring had gone.

Mrs Wright, from Charlbury, Oxfordshire, said the whole experience left her 'shaken and shocked'.

She said: "Everywhere I go, I swim.

"I got into the water and took one step and this wave came and literally took my feet from under me.

"I couldn't get up - every time I stood up another wave was crashing back.

"There was a gentleman at the other side - he had two or three children.

"I put my hand up in the air and tried to wave to let him know I was in trouble.

"I thought my life was over."

Mrs Wright had been visiting an old school friend and her partner when they decided to go to Budleigh for the day.

After they had tea at a seafront café, Mrs Wright's friends left her to go for a swim.

Earlier in the week, Mrs Wright had gone to Charmouth for a swim in the sea without any trouble.

Mrs Wright's ring was given to her by her late husband 10 years ago as a silver wedding anniversary present while they were on a cruise.

The 70-year-old said the ring cost between £200 and £250 at the time but has more sentimental value to her.

Mrs Wright thanked the man who helped her and has offered a reward for the safe return of her nine carat gold ring.

Anyone who can help Mrs Wright be reunited with her ring should email hjowright@gmail.com