Family pay tribute to woman killed in Woodbury accident

PUBLISHED: 10:59 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:26 13 March 2020

Candy 'Jack' Gray. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Devon and Cornwall Police

A pedestrian who died after being struck by a car in Woodbury has been named by police.

Candy Gray, 54, who was known to her friends as Jack, was pronounced dead at the scene on Globe Hill at 1am on Sunday, March 8.

Her family and partner said: 'Candy 'Jack' Gray was sadly lost to us in the early hours of Sunday 8 March, Globe Hill, Woodbury.

'She lived in Woodbury for five years with her partner Jo Jopling, moving there to be close to her mother Sue Gray. Jack will be sadly missed.'

Police are requesting any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident, to call 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting log number 75 of 08/03/20.

