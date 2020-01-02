Lifeboat's first call out of 2020 to help woman in water at Exmouth beach

RNLI Inshore Lifeboat George Bearman II launches to the rescue. Picture: John Thorogood / Exmouth RNLI Archant

Exmouth's volunteer lifesavers were called out an hour into the New Year to help a woman in the water near the seafront.

At around 1am on Wednesday (January 1) Exmouth RNLI responded to reports of a woman in difficulty.

The inshore lifeboat George Bearman II was called out to an area of the seafront between the Octagon and the rowing club.

A search of the area was called off shortly afterwards as the woman made her own way to safety.

Police, paramedics and members of the coastguard also attended but the woman was not thought to have sustained any injuries.

Helm Henry Mock said: "This individual had entered the sea on a very cold night and at a time when there was a strong tidal current running.

"She was very lucky to have made her way back to shore in that strong sea state and we would urge anyone not to venture into the sea in such conditions."