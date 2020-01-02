Advanced search

Lifeboat's first call out of 2020 to help woman in water at Exmouth beach

PUBLISHED: 10:23 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:23 02 January 2020

RNLI Inshore Lifeboat George Bearman II launches to the rescue. Picture: John Thorogood / Exmouth RNLI

RNLI Inshore Lifeboat George Bearman II launches to the rescue. Picture: John Thorogood / Exmouth RNLI

Archant

Exmouth's volunteer lifesavers were called out an hour into the New Year to help a woman in the water near the seafront.

At around 1am on Wednesday (January 1) Exmouth RNLI responded to reports of a woman in difficulty.

The inshore lifeboat George Bearman II was called out to an area of the seafront between the Octagon and the rowing club.

A search of the area was called off shortly afterwards as the woman made her own way to safety.

Police, paramedics and members of the coastguard also attended but the woman was not thought to have sustained any injuries.

Helm Henry Mock said: "This individual had entered the sea on a very cold night and at a time when there was a strong tidal current running.

"She was very lucky to have made her way back to shore in that strong sea state and we would urge anyone not to venture into the sea in such conditions."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Charity money stolen in Exmouth

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife

Brr-ave souls storm the sea for annual Christmas swim

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Council’s own housing company ‘dormant’ despite urgent local need

New social housing is urgently needed in East Devon

Exmouth Town assistant manager on festive wins and so much more

Exmouth Town v Plymouth Parkway preview. Picture ARCHANT

Former Exmouth district councillor given MBE for services to politics and the community

Exmouth Community Transport chairman Jill Elson with one of their buses. Picture: Exmouth Community Transport

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Charity money stolen in Exmouth

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife

Brr-ave souls storm the sea for annual Christmas swim

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Council’s own housing company ‘dormant’ despite urgent local need

New social housing is urgently needed in East Devon

Exmouth Town assistant manager on festive wins and so much more

Exmouth Town v Plymouth Parkway preview. Picture ARCHANT

Former Exmouth district councillor given MBE for services to politics and the community

Exmouth Community Transport chairman Jill Elson with one of their buses. Picture: Exmouth Community Transport

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town running ‘Operation Bring a Mate to Football’ for first game of 2020

Town striker Jordan Harris is congratulated by team mates after scoring the opening goal in the Boxing Day game against Buckland Athletic. Picture: GERRY HUNT

Cockles all set for tough task at Maidenhead to start 2020 fixtures

Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town end 2019 on high after dramatic added-time winner from Jordan Harris at Street

Exmouth Town skipper Jamie Dirrane is closed down by Buckland’s Stuart Bowker with Town players Adam Bilcock and Karl Rickard also in the shot. Picture: GERRY HUNT

Lifeboat’s first call out of 2020 to help woman in water at Exmouth beach

RNLI Inshore Lifeboat George Bearman II launches to the rescue. Picture: John Thorogood / Exmouth RNLI

Football Quiz - How much do you know about the game in the top flight?

Football, genric picture.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists