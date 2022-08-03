News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Woman dies at scene of house fire in Exmouth

Dan Wilkins

Published: 3:10 PM August 3, 2022
The Devon and Cornwall Police crest on the window of a police car

Police are investigating a woman's death at a house fire - Credit: Archant

A woman in her 50s has died at the scen of a house fire in Exmouth, police have confirmed. 

Officers were called by the fire service at round 1am on Wednesday (August 3) to a property in Hartley Road. 

Firefighters were alreadt on the scene responding to reports of a fire. 

A woman was confirmed dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed. 

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said the cause of the fire remains under investigation but is not believed to be suspicious. 

Anyone with information which may help the investigation should ring police on 101 quoting log 50 of August 3. 

