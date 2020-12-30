Woman to appear in court over alleged Exmouth murder
- Credit: Archant
A woman has been charged in connection to a murder investigation into the death of man at a property in Exmouth on Sunday (December 27).
Police were called by the ambulance service at around 9pm with a report that a man had allegedly been stabbed.
Emergency services attended the property on Tennyson Way, Brixington, where a 54-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The family of the deceased have been informed and continue to be supported by specially trained officers.
Tanya Hoskin, aged 51 and from Brixington, has been charged with an offence of murder and with four offences of assaulting an emergency worker.
She has been remanded into police custody to appear before Exeter Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (December 30).
