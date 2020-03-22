Woman and her dog in cliff rescue after using What3words app

A woman and her dog were rescued from cliffs at Exmouth on Sunday, March 22 thanks to the 'what3words' app. Picture: Exmouth Coastguard Rescue Team Archant

A woman and her dog who found themselves 15 metres over the cliffs in Exmouth were rescued thanks to a mobile phone app.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The woman and her dog ‘Baloo’ were rescued on Sunday (March 22) morning after using the What3words app which allowed coastguard rescue teams to find her exact location.

Exmouth and Beer Coastguard Rescue Teams and the fire service were called out to help a dog and its owner 15 metres over the cliff at the Highland of Orcombe.

Full cliff rescue equipment was deployed and both owner and dog were recovered safely.

A spokesman for Exmouth Coastguard said: “The owner and her 65kg New Foundland dog ‘Baloo’ were more than happy to see us after Baloo decided to take her owner for a walk.

“The app What3words paid a big part in locating the casualty as she was able to pass her location to Solent Coastguard operations centre which enabled her swift location and recovery.”