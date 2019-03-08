Advanced search

Woman admits damage to glass panel at cafe in The Strand

PUBLISHED: 15:19 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:19 18 July 2019

The door of Bayleaf Cafe Bar, in The Strand. Picture: Justin Sanders

The door of Bayleaf Cafe Bar, in The Strand. Picture: Justin Sanders

Archant

A woman has pleaded guilty to destroying a glass panel of a door belonging to an Exmouth café.

Jodie Swannick, of no fixed abode, was accused of criminal damage relating to an incident at BayLeaf Café Bar, in The Strand on Tuesday (July 16).

The 29-year-old appeared at Exeter Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

She admitted destroying glass panels of a door belonging to the Bayleaf Café intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged.

Swannick was given a conditional discharge and ordered to pay £600 in compensation.

