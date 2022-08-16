2,500-mile charity walk fundraiser to arrive in Exmouth tomorrow

A 70-year-old woman who is walking 2,500 miles around Britain to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society will arrive in Exmouth tomorrow (Wednesday, August 17).

Angela Hougham, of Buckinghamshire, has already completed 2,100 miles and raised £58,000 through her JustGiving page and other fundraising.

Angela Hougham - Credit: Angela Hougham

She is doing her walk as a series of treks, with breaks in between, rather than as a continuous journey. She is due to arrive in Exmouth in the mid-afternoon and will proceed through Dawlish and Teignmouth to Salcombe over the next few days, covering around 10 miles a day.

Angela had originally planned to start her walk in March 2020, following 18 months of planning and preparation. But the first lockdown was imposed a week before she was due to set out, and the Covid restrictions prevented her from starting until July 2021.

Angela Hougham - Credit: Angela Hougham

In between treks she has been returning to her home and carrying out other fundraising activities.

After the Devon stage of her walk, she will trek around the Cornish coast and finally end up in Bristol in October.