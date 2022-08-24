Witness appeal after van and motorbike crash

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident in Exmouth.

A Ford Transit panel van and a motorbike collided in Salterton Road at its junction with Dinan Way shortly before 8.40pm on Tuesday, August 23.

Police have carried out a full forensic investigation of the scene to establish the cause of this collision, and are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to call 101 quoting log 908 of 23rd August 2022