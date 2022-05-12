Witness appeal after Exmouth assault

Police are investigating reports of an assault on two men in Exmouth.

It happened in the early hours of Sunday, April 10, but details have only just been released.

Officers were called to reports of an altercation involving four men in Imperial Road between 2.40am and 2.55am.

A man in his 20s needed hospital treatment for head and facial injuries. A second man was less seriously injured and did not require treatment.

Two suspects left the scene, with one described as a white man in his mid-to-late 20s with blond hair and a chubby build.

Police would particularly like to hear from two women who they believe were in a black BMW and got out to help the injured man.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could help police with their enquiries is asked to contact them by emailing 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting crime reference number CR/030079/22.