Exmouth Journal

Calling all cider drinkers, grab your combine harvesters - The Wurzels are coming to town!

Adam Manning

Published: 12:02 PM June 16, 2022
The Wurzels.

The Wurzels. - Credit: Archant

'Scrumpy and Western' act The Wurzels - best known for their songs I am a Cider Drinker and The Combine Harvester - are headlining a summer fayre at Withycombe Raleigh Football Club.

The clunhouse at Raleigh Park, the home of Withycombe Rugby Football Club. Picture: Google

The clunhouse at Raleigh Park, the home of Withycombe Rugby Football Club. Picture: Google - Credit: Google

Taking place on Saturday, July 9, between 9am and 10pm, there will be live music on the stage from two top, local acts Jolly Roger and Henry Lee.

As the afternoon turns into the evening, the main event will feature scrumpy and western music courtesy of The Wurzels.

Alongside musical entertainment, there will be activities around the pitch for additional entertainment.

Food and drink will be available all day with a dedicated cider and beer tent situated outside.

Families attending are urged to bring a blanket and chairs.

Tickets cost £10 for Withycombe Club members, £15 for non-members, while children Aged 15-17 get in for £5 and under 5s go free.

Tickets are available by visiting https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/wrfc-summer-fayre-featuring-the-wurzels-tickets-91433904269?fbclid=IwAR1YLZLaAJsvV3b6rK0xxm8VDkdzo161nbA3eMU1p00bKMQD0ylYvhTzZ-s


East Devon News
Exmouth News

