London's Burning - Youngsters' watch as their replica capital burns

PUBLISHED: 17:00 18 February 2020

Withycombe Raleigh Primary School gave a demonstration of the Great Fire of London. Picture: Sarah Smart

Withycombe Raleigh Primary School gave a demonstration of the Great Fire of London. Picture: Sarah Smart

Picture: Sarah Smart

Youngsters from Withycombe Raleigh Primary School watched on as their own version of Tudor London burned.

Withycombe Raleigh Primary School gave a demonstration of the Great Fire of London. Picture: Sarah SmartWithycombe Raleigh Primary School gave a demonstration of the Great Fire of London. Picture: Sarah Smart

For a homework project as part of their learning about the Great Fire of London, pupils were tasked to recreate buildings of the time to help create a cardboard replica of the capital in 1666.

These were then placed with the houses close together - as the real buildings would have been at the time - and the year 2 youngsters watched as the miniature version of the capital burned.

A spokesman for the school said: "Our Year 2 children listened really well when they gathered for their 'London's Burning' display.

"They stood safely behind the cones while a flame was lit inside the bakery.

Withycombe Raleigh Primary School gave a demonstration of the Great Fire of London. Picture: Sarah SmartWithycombe Raleigh Primary School gave a demonstration of the Great Fire of London. Picture: Sarah Smart

"The children sang We Didn't Start the Fire as they watched the flames spread from the bakery until finally the whole city was reduced to ashes."

Once the flames died down a final douse with water ensured the area was left safe.

Withycombe Raleigh Primary School gave a demonstration of the Great Fire of London. Picture: Sarah SmartWithycombe Raleigh Primary School gave a demonstration of the Great Fire of London. Picture: Sarah Smart

Withycombe Raleigh Primary School gave a demonstration of the Great Fire of London. Picture: Sarah SmartWithycombe Raleigh Primary School gave a demonstration of the Great Fire of London. Picture: Sarah Smart

Withycombe Raleigh Primary School gave a demonstration of the Great Fire of London. Picture: Sarah SmartWithycombe Raleigh Primary School gave a demonstration of the Great Fire of London. Picture: Sarah Smart

