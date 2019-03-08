Annual fairy trail returns to Phear Park

Children from Withycombe Raleigh Preschool were taken on a fair trail through Phear Park. Picture: Jodie Lawrie Archant

Fairies returned to an Exmouth park as a pre-school held its annual Magical Fairy Trail.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Children from Withycombe Raleigh Preschool were taken on a fairy trail through Phear Park. Picture: Jodie Lawrie Children from Withycombe Raleigh Preschool were taken on a fairy trail through Phear Park. Picture: Jodie Lawrie

The children from Withycombe Preschool took a route around Phear Park hunting out the 20 hidden fairy doors with lots of new ones this year including those made by Blooming Kids, Mrs Snuggles Workshop and The Reptile House.

The trail was opened by Pixie Maz who danced around the forest chanting spells and mesmerising the children.

Once children had found the 20 hidden fairy doors they could return and take part in lots of craft making activities including wands, dream catchers and head garlands.

Jodie Lawrie, Chair of Withycombe Raleigh Preschool, said: "We always receive a wonderful response from families who share our excitement for exploring the park and finding the hidden doors.

"This year was better than ever.

"Lots of children were dressed up as fairies and many families made a full day of it.

"Thank you to everyone who came and supported us, we hope to see you again next year."