Mrs Marian Roberts, one of the coordinators of the Withycombe Methodist Church Moldova shoebox appeal. - Credit: Withycombe Methodist Church

Members of Withycombe Methodist Church are among the people across East Devon helping to bring some Christmas joy to children and their families in Moldova.

Every year the charity Christian Response to Eastern Europe (CR2EE) invites donations of shoeboxes packed with gifts, sweets and toiletries. Groups including Exmouth Knit and Chat contribute knitted hats, scarves and other warm clothing.

The boxes are taken to the charity’s depot in Spider Lane, Exmouth, and transported by lorry to disadvantaged Moldovan communities.

Withycombe Methodist Church supports the appeal every year, and this year has donated 62 boxes.

Yvonne Crisell from the church said the decorating and packing of the boxes was coordinated by Mrs Marian Roberts and Mrs Ann Lawrence.

She said: “It was mainly church members who covered and filled the boxes over a period of two weeks in a very, very cold church hall.

“We had help from children who live next door to one of our members who covered eight of the shoe boxes for us.

The Mayor and Town Crier both gave us a fully filled and covered shoe box, and Exmouth Chapel in Victoria Road gave six covered and full shoe boxes. We were very grateful to all of them.”

The Mayor and Town Crier had also attended a coffee morning held a few weeks earlier to raise money for the appeal.

Yvonne said: “The money raised from the coffee morning helped to buy any extra items which were needed, and local retailers and a national retailer were very generous when they found what we were doing.”