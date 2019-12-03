Winter talk and meeting of wildlife trust's Exmouth group

The Painted Lady butterfly. Picture: Bob Eade Archant

A winter talk at the Exmouth Local Group of the Devon Wildlife Trust takes place on Monday, December 9.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In 'Highlights of our Wild Year', Liz and Roger Hamling will present some beautiful photos of the natural world, taken around the UK and in other countries.

The pictures include images of wildlife in Thailand and Spain, as well as the countryside of Devon and Shropshire.

The evening also includes a short AGM, led by Roger Hamling, who is the Local Group's chairman.

He will bring members and visitors up to date with the main issues of the past year.

Treasurer, Mike Tracey, will briefly present the Group's accounts and announce the winner of his annual quiz.

Liz Hamling will lead her own fun trivia quiz.

The event will take place at Glenorchy Church, starting at 7.30pm. Admission is £3, to include tea, coffee and seasonal snacks.