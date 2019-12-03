Advanced search

Winter talk and meeting of wildlife trust's Exmouth group

PUBLISHED: 15:29 03 December 2019

The Painted Lady butterfly. Picture: Bob Eade

A winter talk at the Exmouth Local Group of the Devon Wildlife Trust takes place on Monday, December 9.

In 'Highlights of our Wild Year', Liz and Roger Hamling will present some beautiful photos of the natural world, taken around the UK and in other countries.

The pictures include images of wildlife in Thailand and Spain, as well as the countryside of Devon and Shropshire.

The evening also includes a short AGM, led by Roger Hamling, who is the Local Group's chairman.

He will bring members and visitors up to date with the main issues of the past year.

Treasurer, Mike Tracey, will briefly present the Group's accounts and announce the winner of his annual quiz.

Liz Hamling will lead her own fun trivia quiz.

The event will take place at Glenorchy Church, starting at 7.30pm. Admission is £3, to include tea, coffee and seasonal snacks.

