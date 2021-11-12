Winner Charlotte Helman receives her certificate from Gerry Bassett from Exmouth In Bloom - Credit: Exmouth in Bloom

A colourful rainbow painting earned 15-year-old Charlotte Helman the top prize in her age group in South West in Bloom’s Lockdown Art competition.

The winning rainbow picture by Charlotte Helman - Credit: Exmouth in Bloom

She was presented with her framed certificate by Gerry Bassett of Exmouth in Bloom at November’s Repair Café at Littlemead Methodist Church.

Charlotte, who attends The Esteem Team and particularly enjoys the art classes, took the top prize in the 12-16 age group. Brownie Connie Mewse (7-11 age group) and Rainbow Elspeth Snook (6 years and under) both won Highly Commended. As they were not able to attend the presentation, Joint Guiding District Commissioner Cathy Bartlett accepted their certificates and prizes on their behalf.

Winner Charlotte with her mother, Gerry Bassett of Exmouth in Bloom and Joint Guiding District Commissioner Cathy Bartlett - Credit: Exmouth in Bloom

The trio were all winners in their age groups in the Exmouth Mayor’s Art Competition that was judged earlier this year. The winning entries were put forward to be judged by Lady Emma Fellowes in the South West in Bloom Art competition ‘Living in Lockdown’.