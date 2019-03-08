Wing of historic Exmouth care home to be created into supported living accommodation if plans get go-ahead

A residential home for adults with learning difficulties in Exmouth could expand if plans to create supported living accommodation in one of its wings are approved.

An application has been submitted for interal alterations and amendments at Bystock Court, a Grade II listed mansion, at Old Bystock Drive.

The property, which surrounded by 24 acres of private gardens, has provided care and support for people with learning disabilities since 1983.

The move would see specialist supported living accommodation provided within the side wing of the 60-bed property.

The layout features nine 'satellite units', comprising four bedrooms each.

Three would be used by vulnerable people, and the fourth by a live-in carer, who has their own bedroom, bathroom and lounge.

The application will be decided by East Devon District Council.