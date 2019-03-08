Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Wing of historic Exmouth care home to be created into supported living accommodation if plans get go-ahead

PUBLISHED: 17:01 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:15 09 May 2019

Archant

A residential home for adults with learning difficulties in Exmouth could expand if plans to create supported living accommodation in one of its wings are approved.

An application has been submitted for interal alterations and amendments at Bystock Court, a Grade II listed mansion, at Old Bystock Drive.

The property, which surrounded by 24 acres of private gardens, has provided care and support for people with learning disabilities since 1983.

The move would see specialist supported living accommodation provided within the side wing of the 60-bed property.

The layout features nine 'satellite units', comprising four bedrooms each.

Three would be used by vulnerable people, and the fourth by a live-in carer, who has their own bedroom, bathroom and lounge.

The application will be decided by East Devon District Council.

Most Read

Suspected wartime grenade unearthed near train tracks in Lympstone

Emergency services were at the scene in Lympstone following the discovery of a suspected wartime grenade. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth heroin addict caught with thousands of pounds worth of drugs

Michael Gilbert. Picture: Exeter Crown Court

Damage to town dinosaur trail prompts safety concerns for youngsters

One of the dinosaurs has been vandalised in The Strand. Ref exe 19 19TI 4647. Picture: Terry Ife

‘A pub for all ages’ - Hook, Line and Drinker opens in Exmouth

Ben Philpotts,Laila Garcon and Dan Szarowicz of The Hook, Line and Drinker. Ref exe 18 19TI 3562. Picture: Terry Ife

Power cut causes blackout for 1,900 homes

There were power cuts in Exmouth

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Suspected wartime grenade unearthed near train tracks in Lympstone

Emergency services were at the scene in Lympstone following the discovery of a suspected wartime grenade. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth heroin addict caught with thousands of pounds worth of drugs

Michael Gilbert. Picture: Exeter Crown Court

Damage to town dinosaur trail prompts safety concerns for youngsters

One of the dinosaurs has been vandalised in The Strand. Ref exe 19 19TI 4647. Picture: Terry Ife

‘A pub for all ages’ - Hook, Line and Drinker opens in Exmouth

Ben Philpotts,Laila Garcon and Dan Szarowicz of The Hook, Line and Drinker. Ref exe 18 19TI 3562. Picture: Terry Ife

Power cut causes blackout for 1,900 homes

There were power cuts in Exmouth

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Pictured: Grenade which forced train cancellations between Exmouth and Exeter is detonated

A British Mills grenade, thought to date back to World War Two, was unearthed close to train tracks in Lympstone. Picture: HM Naval Base Devonport.

Pollard powers Exmouth 2nds to opening day success at Sidmouth

Cricket

Murphy guides Budleigh to opening day success at Tavistock

Picture: Thinkstock

Budleigh bowlers holding important Open Day this Saturday (May 11)

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

How common is the royal baby name Archie in East Devon?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex introducing baby Archie to the world. Picture: Radar
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists