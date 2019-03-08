Advanced search

'Thriving' town centre café available to lease

PUBLISHED: 18:00 17 October 2019

Wine of Araby goes on the market. Picture: Stonesmith

Archant

A 'thriving and well-regarded' Exmouth town centre café has gone on the market.

Agent Stonesmith is marketing Wine of Araby, based in the Magnolia Centre, on a leasehold basis, for £50,000.

The café and restaurant business, which has been under its current management for more than two decades, has seating for 39 customers on the ground floor and additional covers for 31 people on the first floor.

There are kitchen facilities and storage space on the first floor with additional store space on the second floor.

The café also has parking space to the rear of the building.

A spokesman for Stonesmith said: "The sale of Wine of Araby represents a unique opportunity to purchase a busy and well-regarded catering business in an excellent trading position with impressive levels of trade."

Full property details are available from the Stonesmith website and viewings can be arranged by ringing 01392 201262.

