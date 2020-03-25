Advanced search

Budleigh business offering wine deliveries during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 17:00 26 March 2020

Archant

Residents in Budleigh Salterton forced into isolation over coronavirus can still get their favourite wine delivered to their front door.

Findlay Wines is offering a delivery-only service after the Prime Minister Boris Johnson told all shops not selling essential items to close.

The Government has advised everyone should stay at home unless there are exceptional circumstances like shopping for essentials and medical reasons.

Findlay Wines is also offering free delivery to Exmouth and Sidmouth as well as a 20 per cent discount for NHS staff – an offer that will run through to the end of the pandemic.

Staff may also be able to get essential food items for those in self-isolation.

Orders and payment can be made over the phone by ringing 01395 444445 or by messaging Findlay Wines on Facebook.

Drive 24