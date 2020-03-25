Video

Budleigh business offering wine deliveries during lockdown

Hundreds of people are suffering from cancers related to alcohol consumption. Picture: dirkkoebernik Archant

Residents in Budleigh Salterton forced into isolation over coronavirus can still get their favourite wine delivered to their front door.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Findlay Wines is offering a delivery-only service after the Prime Minister Boris Johnson told all shops not selling essential items to close.

The Government has advised everyone should stay at home unless there are exceptional circumstances like shopping for essentials and medical reasons.

READ MORE: Prime Minister places the UK on lockdown with new emergency measures

Findlay Wines is also offering free delivery to Exmouth and Sidmouth as well as a 20 per cent discount for NHS staff – an offer that will run through to the end of the pandemic.

Staff may also be able to get essential food items for those in self-isolation.

Orders and payment can be made over the phone by ringing 01395 444445 or by messaging Findlay Wines on Facebook.