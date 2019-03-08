Win tickets to Bride: The Wedding Show at Westpoint, Exeter
PUBLISHED: 18:30 03 September 2019
Planning the big day can be stressful. But with more than 150 local bridal suppliers under one roof, Bride: The Wedding Show is the perfect place to get inspired, and meet bridal experts who can offer guidance on all aspects of planning your perfect day.
And the Journal is offering readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to the show..
Running on Saturday, October 12 and Sunday, October 13 (10am to 4pm), Bride: The Wedding Show will host more than 160 local suppliers - from bridal boutiques, florists and cake makers to stationers, venues and photographers.
The highlight is a stunning catwalk show presenting designs for the bride, groom, bridesmaids and mother of the bride.
Emma Harris, celebrant and co-owner of Exmouth-based Simply Bespoke Ceremonies, is a first-time exhibitor.
She said: "I have only experienced Bride: The Wedding Show as a visitor before, but I remember sourcing so many things for my wedding in just a few hours.
"It wasn't a difficult decision to choose to exhibit our business here, as it is a great shopfront for any new or established wedding business."
Buy half price tickets in advance for just £2.50 (plus booking fee) using promo code SWNAR via the Bride: The Wedding Show website.
Standard tickets are £5 each or £15 for a group of four adults when booked in advance (booking fee applies).
We are offering Journal readers the chance to win a pair of tickets. To enter, answer the following simple question:
Which material is traditionally given as a gift for a 20th wedding anniversary?
To enter, go online at www.exmouthjournal.co.uk/news/competitions_2_20420 or send your answer to Bride competition, Exmouth Journal, Fair Oak Close, Exeter Airport Business Park, Exeter EX5 2UL.
Terms and conditions:
Competition closes at 11am, Friday, September 27. Archant employees and their family members may not enter this competition. Winner will be selected at random after the closing date. Winner must respond to winner email or phone call within two working days or an alternative winner will be selected. By submitting your details online you automatically authorise Archant Ltd to send you emails regarding this competition.
