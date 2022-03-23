WIN! Tickets to Exeter Chiefs v Munster Heineken Champions Cup clash

The Chiefs take on Munster on April 9 - and YOU could be there - Credit: Exeter Chiefs

Exeter Chiefs are gearing up for a titanic clash with Irish giants Munster - and YOU could be there.

The Chiefs will take on the two-time European champions in a two-legged last-16 tie as they aim to progress in the Heineken Champions Cup.

And you could be at the first leg - at Sandy Park on April 9.

We have three pairs of tickets to give away for what promises to be an epic clash of two European heavyweights.

This is the first time the Round of 16 fixtures will be played over two legs as 16 European giants aim to stay on course for the Marseille finals, in May.

Six former tournament winners, including Exeter Chiefs, are all in contention - but first they must overcome Irish giants Munster.

Kick off on April 9 is at 5.30pm, with the second leg taking place at Thomond Park, in Limerick, a week later.

Chiefs are keen to 'pack the park' for the clash, as the Irish province is famous for bringing a large, raucous support to away matches.

Match tickets and hospitality packages are available via exeterchiefs.co.uk.

But you could be at the first leg courtesy of the Chiefs and your Exmouth Journal. All you need to do to be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets is answer the following question:

What is the name of Munster's home ground?

Email your answer, along with your name, address and a contact telephone number, to exmouth.editorial@archant.co.uk.

The closing date for entries is midnight on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Usual Archant terms and conditions apply. The editor's decision is final.

Meanwhile, match tickets for the game will be £5 cheaper than normal for what is set to be an enthralling encounter between two of European rugby’s top sides.

Visit exeterchiefs.co.uk for details and to book your place at the game.